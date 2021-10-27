Rainy Wednesday in Mindanao

Moderate to heavy rainshower with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced in some areas of #ZamboangaNorte, #Mis.Occidental, & affect nearby areas.

Light to moderate rainshower with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced in some areas of #DavaoCity, #NorthCotabato (Arakan), #DavaodelNorte (Talaingod, Kapalong), #DavaoOriental (Manay), #Mis.Oriental (Kinoguitan, Manticao & nearby), #CamiguinIsland, #DinagatIsland, #SurigaodelNorte (SiragaoIsland), & affect nearby areas.

All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides. Keep monitoring for updates.