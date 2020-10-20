Rampaging flood waters threaten North Cotabato bridge

MAKILALA, North Cotabato -- Heavy downpour at the slopes of Mt. Apo triggered flash floods to one of the town's majro river, the Bulatukan River Monday afternoon.

Video and still images shared by netizens, mostly residents of Barangay Bulatukan, Batasan and Kisante in Makilala showed the rampaging floodwaters carried huge debris of logs, wood and even huge stones.

Traffic along portions of the national highway was also temporarily stopped while the floodwaters cut through the Bulatukan River. Commuters were allowed to pass an hour later.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Tuesdya visited one of the flooded areas and vowed to extend aid to affected families.