Rangers neutralize 3 Maute terrorists in Lanao del Sur

LANAO DEL SUR ---- Three Maute gunmen were killed as soldiers took over a lair of terrorists in Barangay Bawang in Madamda Sunday.

The Maute terror group operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The hostilities erupted when Maute terrorists opened fire at personnel of the Army’s 1st Scout Ranger Battalion dispatched to check an enemy encampment in Barangay Bawang, a hinterland area in Madamba, Lanao del Sur.

Army Rangers and Maute terrorists traded shots in a series of running gunfights that lasted for six hours Sunday, according to key members of the Madamba municipal peace and order council and the Lanao del Sur provincial police.

Barangay officials and sources from the local police said three terrorists --- Samier Akaraman, Pendar Alongan and Amerodin Lanting --- were killed in the ensuing clashes.

Local officials said their cadavers were carried away by their companions from the scene immediately after the Army’s 1st Field Artillery Battalion started to pound their position with 105 Howitzer cannons fired from a nearby base.

Major Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of the Army-led anti-terror Task Force Zampelan, said they have received reports from villagers about the death of three Maute gunmen but could confirm without actual body count.

The Maute enclave soldiers overran Sunday has 20 foxholes and two makeshift shelters that can accommodate no fewer than 50 people.