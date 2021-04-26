Ranking female NPA leader surrenders in NoCot

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – A high-ranking leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples’ Army (CPP-NPA) in North Cotabato facing criminal charges voluntarily surrendered to authorities here Sunday.

Maj. Arniel Melocotones, Makilala police chief, identified the surrenderer as Lilia Cagulada Gecana alias Commander Ligaya, 63, of the NPA Guerrilla Front 72 and designated chairperson of Gabriela Malabuan Cluster.

Gecana has a standing arrest warrant for multiple attempted murder charges issued by the Regional Trial Court, 12th Judicial Region, Branch 23 in Kidapawan City.

“The day before her surrender, our warrant officer received a text message from Gecana saying that she will voluntarily submit herself to authorities”, Melocotones said. “Her yielding is due to intense intelligence monitoring jointly initiated against her by the police and military."

Gecana is detained at the Makilala police custodial facility and is set to be presented before a local court for her commitment order.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)