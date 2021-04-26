  Monday Apr, 26 2021 05:49:23 PM

Ranking female NPA leader surrenders in NoCot

Breaking News • 17:45 PM Mon Apr 26, 2021
5
By: 
John Andrew Tabugoc

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – A high-ranking leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples’ Army (CPP-NPA) in North Cotabato facing criminal charges voluntarily surrendered to authorities here Sunday.

Maj. Arniel Melocotones, Makilala police chief, identified the surrenderer as Lilia Cagulada Gecana alias Commander Ligaya, 63, of the NPA Guerrilla Front 72 and designated chairperson of Gabriela Malabuan Cluster.

Gecana has a standing arrest warrant for multiple attempted murder charges issued by the Regional Trial Court, 12th Judicial Region, Branch 23 in Kidapawan City.

“The day before her surrender, our warrant officer received a text message from Gecana saying that she will voluntarily submit herself to authorities”, Melocotones said. “Her yielding is due to intense intelligence monitoring jointly initiated against her by the police and military."

Gecana is detained at the Makilala police custodial facility and is set to be presented before a local court for her commitment order.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Ranking female NPA leader surrenders in NoCot

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – A high-ranking leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples’ Army (CPP-NPA) in North Cotabato facing...

One more Abu terrorist pledges allegiance to gov’t

BASILAN --- Isa na namang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf, residente ng Barangay Kamamburingan sa  bayan ng Ungkaya Pukan, ang sumuko sa pamahalaan. Ang...

Cotababto Light announces brownout in Sultan Kudarat area

COTABATO CITY - To faciltate restructuring of primary line, a power interruption has been scheduled in Barrio Hall to Barangay Darping, Sultan...

Cotabato Light announces 4-hour power interruption in 2 areas

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a 4-hour power interruption along portions of Rosales Street...

Magelco announces power interruption in parts of northern Maguindanao

POWER INTERRUPTION— SUNDAY 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, APRIL 25, 2021 Affected Areas: PARANG, SULTAN MASTURA, BULDON, BARIRA & MATANOG Why: PAY-...