Ranking staff of BARMM gov’t shot dead

COTABATO CITY --- Two men shot dead at dusk Tuesday a ranking employee of the Bangsamoro government following separate attempts to kill two employees of different agencies under the same entity.

Lt.Col. Carmelo Mungkas, spokesman of the Cotabato City Police Office, said Wednesday the fatality, Jocelyn Samar Palao, 52, died instantly from gunshot wounds.

Palao was a division chief in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, whose main office is located at the 32-hectare regional capitol here.

Palao and two companions were in a white minivan, on their way home from office, when one of two men on a motorcycle trailing behind shot them with a pistol while they were maneuvering through a busy street in Barangay Rosary Heights 11 here.

The suspects immediately sped away just as the shots that rang through the scene caused a commotion among passersby and bystanders.

A staff of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, Rahib Payapat, was shot and wounded last November 7 by two motorcycle-riding men in a daring attack at a busy stretch of the Sinsuat Avenue here, not too distant from where Palao was killed.

Payapat’s attackers, Naif Kasim and Lakmudin Mohammad, both perished in a shootout with a police team that intercepted them while fleeing from the scene.

Two still unidentified men shot on August 6 the vehicle of lawyer Arif Lao, an official of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission, while parked along a street only about two blocks away from where Payapat was attacked.

Lao was then buying something from a roadside establishment when the motorcycle-riding suspects opened fire at his vehicle and sped away. (JOHN UNSON)