  Sunday Sep, 05 2021 08:43:12 PM

Rape suspect arrested in Koronadal City

Peace and Order • 16:00 PM Sun Sep 5, 2021
62
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- The police has clamped a down rape suspect arrested Saturday, the sixth from among top ten most wanted persons here.

The 34-year-old Mark Anthony Bodigas Parreño voluntarily yielded when personnel of the Koronadal City police cornered him at Purok Malipayon in Barangay San Isidro here and showed him a warrant for his arrest.

Col. Jemuel Siason, director of the South Cotabato provincial police, said Sunday the operation that resulted in the arrest of Parreño was assisted by vigilant tipsters privy to his location when a team was dispatched to track him down.

The warrant for Parreño’s arrest, dated August 16, 2021, was signed by Judge Gerardo Braganza of the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 here.

He is wanted for a rape offense without bail and for a separate child abuse case, or violation of Section 5 of the Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

Siason said the suspect is now locked in the detention facility of the Koronadal City police. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Granular lockdown up in Wao as 3 die due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY  – Three persons have died in a day due to complications brought about by COVID-19 infections in Wao, Lanao del Sur, the town...

Vocation Month begins in archdiocese of Cotabato

COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI on Saturday led the launching of Archdicoerse of Cotabato Vocation Month during a mass...

Rape suspect arrested in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY --- The police has clamped a down rape suspect arrested Saturday, the sixth from among top ten most wanted persons here. The 34-...

"Dyx Andy" DXOL-FM former DJ, NAPC-12 official died due to COVID-19

COTABATO CIY - Former DXOL-FM DJ and now assistant regional focal person of the National Anti-Poverty Commission in Region 12 (NAPC-12) Andy "Dyx...

Koronadal No Movement Sunday Sept. 5 and 12

KORONADAL CITY - Iniutos ni Koronadal Mayor Eliordo Ogena ang muling pagpapatuapad ng “No Movement Sunday” para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa...