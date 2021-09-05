Rape suspect arrested in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY --- The police has clamped a down rape suspect arrested Saturday, the sixth from among top ten most wanted persons here.

The 34-year-old Mark Anthony Bodigas Parreño voluntarily yielded when personnel of the Koronadal City police cornered him at Purok Malipayon in Barangay San Isidro here and showed him a warrant for his arrest.

Col. Jemuel Siason, director of the South Cotabato provincial police, said Sunday the operation that resulted in the arrest of Parreño was assisted by vigilant tipsters privy to his location when a team was dispatched to track him down.

The warrant for Parreño’s arrest, dated August 16, 2021, was signed by Judge Gerardo Braganza of the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 here.

He is wanted for a rape offense without bail and for a separate child abuse case, or violation of Section 5 of the Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

Siason said the suspect is now locked in the detention facility of the Koronadal City police.