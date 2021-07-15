RDC-12 wants DFA office in Kidapawan operational soonest

KORONADAL CITY – The Regional Development Council (RDC-12) has recommended the fast-tracking of full operation of Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Consular Office Kidapawan City.

This moved is backed by DFA, Cotabato provincial government and Kidapawan City LGU.

During the Second Technical Meeting on July 08, called by the Macro-Economy, Development Administration, and Finance Committee (MEDAFC) of RDC 12, Kidapawan City legal officer Atty. Paolo Evangelista has disclosed that as of July 2 the construction of the DFA Consular Office building along Alim Street, Barangay Poblacion is about 69 percent complete.

The building is adjacent to the Kidapawan City Overland Terminal and constructed on a lot owned by city government and funded through the congressional fund of Cotabato 2nd district Rep. Rudy S. Caoagdan.

The discussion focused on the preparation of the Memorandum-of-Agreement where partner agencies discussed commitments they can offer to expedite the operationalization of the consular office.

Atty. Evangelista, representing Mayor Joseph Evangelista, has requested the assistance of the Cotabato provincial government to augment in areas where the city government cannot provide due to limited resources as the city’s funding priority is currently directed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DFA Office of Consular Affairs Executive Director Maria Alnee A. Gamble thanked all principal collaborators for the establishment of a DFA Consular Office in Kidapawan.

James Domini L. Labiano who represented Gov. Nancy Catamco said the governor has extended here full unwavering support to this initiative, and her readiness to provide whatever assistance is needed to make DFA services available for the people of North Cotabato the soonest possible time.

In addition, the Office of Rep. Rudy S. Caoagdan likewise manifested its continued commitment to the project.

In her message, RDC 12 vice-chairperson and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA-12) Regional Director Teresita Socorro C. Ramos emphasized RDC XII and NEDA XII’s dynamic initiatives to bring the government services closer to the people.

She pointed to the importance of providing a platform for the stakeholders to thresh out and agree on various concerns to expedite the completion of the DFA Consular office building and its eventual full operation in Kidapawan City.

This will allow residents of Kidapawan City and nearby provinces and cities to fully enjoy the services being offered by the DFA.

The meeting was presided by RDC XII-MEDAFC chairperson Ronan Eugene C. Garcia.

In November 2020, during the first technical meeting called by the RDC XII-MEDAFC, the issue of DFA consular affairs was discussed and today in just a matter of days will be fully realized in the city.

Once operational, the people from the nearby provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, Davao del Sur, and the southern part of Bukidnon shall also benefit since they would no longer need to travel to the cities of Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Tagum, and General Santos just to avail of DFA’s services, such as applying for passports, authentication of documents, and assistance-to-nationals.

Among the attendees were Legal Officer Carlo Vincent G. Balicas, Director Jabbar M. Adiong, Director Lilia G. Bayod, Foreign Service Officer Deonah Abigail L. Miole, and Foreign Service Staff Officers Cresenciano G. Erpe, Chariz A. Ballaran, and Joshua L. Ortiz from the DFA Office of Consular Affairs; NEDA XII Assistant Regional Director Carmel P. Matabang; Ms. Cynthia D. Ortega and Mr. John Eric P. Lizardo from the Provincial Government of Cotabato; and Engr. Divina M. Fuentes and Ms. Annielyn D. Dulay from the City Government of Kidapawan.