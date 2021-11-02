Recidivist caught with shabu at Maguindanao checkpoint

PARANG, MAGUINDANAO – Policemen have arrested here a former illegal drug trade offender who was caught anew for shabu possession following an inspection at a checkpoint Sunday afternoon.

Esmael Guiamel Kamsa, 32, of Barangay Nituan, Parang, Maguindanao, did not resist when cops from the municipal police office, led by Maj. Dan Junson Espinoza, arrested him.

Police officers manning the Duran detachment in Barangay Sarmiento became suspicious of Kamsa when he became visibly uneasy.

Recovered from him was a sachet of shabu of still unspecified amount, drug paraphernalia, and mobile phone.

“Police informed Kamsa of his constitutional rights (Miranda doctrine) in Iranun dialect. Police also informed him of the nature of his arrest and he opted to remain silent in the absence of his chosen legal counsel,” Espinoza said in his report to the Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Espinoza said Kamsa, now detained at the Parang police station, was charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Around two months ago, the Maguindanao Provincial Jail released him due to a plea bargaining order issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Cotabato City over a similar offense. (PNA)