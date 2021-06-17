Record high new infections na 426, naitala sa Region 12; in one day 14 die
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (426) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (291) NEW RECOVERIES
FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from President Roxas, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Pikit, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 17,105 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,506 (20.50%) are active cases, 13,103 (76.60%) recoveries and 494 (2.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.