Record high new infections na 426, naitala sa Region 12; in one day 14 die

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (426) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (291) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from President Roxas, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Pikit, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 17,105 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,506 (20.50%) are active cases, 13,103 (76.60%) recoveries and 494 (2.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.