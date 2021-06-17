  Thursday Jun, 17 2021 02:35:14 AM

Record high new infections na 426, naitala sa Region 12; in one day 14 die

Breaking News • 23:00 PM Wed Jun 16, 2021
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (426) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (291) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Glan, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from President Roxas, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Pikit, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 17,105 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,506 (20.50%) are active cases, 13,103 (76.60%) recoveries and 494 (2.89%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 16, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 42 ALAMADA 2 ANTIPAS 4 ARAKAN CARMEN 2 1 KABACAN 10 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA 17 4 MATALAM 4 MIDSAYAP PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT 20 2 3 7 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL GLAN 12 18 KIAMBA 11 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page 0 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 16, 2021 6:00 PM MAASIM 15 MAITUM 55 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 8 12 BANGA 8 KORONADAL CITY 28 LAKESEBU POLOMOLOK 1 47 SANTO NIÑO 6 SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 8 ESPERANZA 2 5 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 8 6 16 LAMBAYONG f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic ft Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 16, 2021 6:00 PM LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 36 426 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 6, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 80 ALAMADA 14 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 3 1 3 CARMEN KABACAN LIBUNGAN 2 2 5 MATALAM MIDSAYAP 38 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 GLAN 13 KIAMBA 8 MAASIM COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY 40 LAKESEBU 1 SURALLAH 11 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 6, 2021 6:00 PM TAMPAKAN TBOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 4 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 8 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 9 LUTAYAN PALIMBANG 2 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 29 291 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center fHeah (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

