Red onion harvest in Dec. to help stabilize price: DA

MANILA – Upcoming harvest of red onions in December shall help the supply situation in the country, amid the soaring market prices, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In the Laging Handa press briefing, DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said several farmers confirmed harvest dates next month.

"Iyong iba po ang sabi (others said), second week of December. May iba po nagsabi na (Others said) last week of December. So ngayon po ay tinitingnan natin kung gaano kalaki ang kanilang volume na iha-harvest dahil ito po ay makakatulong sa pagdagdag ng ating supply (As of now we are looking into the volume that shall be harvested because it will help suffice our supply)," she said.

The DA is set to determine the onion supply inventory this week, considering the soaring prices in several markets, hitting as much as PHP300 per kilogram.

"Inaasahan naman po natin na malapit na rin po ang harvest ng ating mga magsasaka, and that will definitely help pagdating po sa ating supply situation para po sa sufficiency based po sa demand ng ating mga consumers (We are expecting the nearing harvest of our farmers, and that will definitely help when it comes to sufficient supply situation based on the consumers' demand)," Evangelista added.

Kadiwa ng Pasko

Evangelista, meanwhile, said consumers may avail of lower prices of red onions in the DA's Kadiwa market.

"May PHP280. Mayroon pa nga po kaming nakitang PHP300. Kaya ngayon po, kami ay nakikipag-ugnayan sa Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) para makita natin ang supply situation para malaman natin kung anong kadahilanan ng pag-spike ng presyo (There's PHP280. We've even seen PHP300. That's why we are now coordinating with the BPI to see the supply situation and identify the reason of the price spike)," she said.

The price of red onions in Kadiwa sites is significantly lower at PHP170/kilogram.

But because of its more affordable prices, red onions are easily sold out in Kadiwa sites, along with rice priced at PHP25/kilogram.

Just like in Malabon City, consumers have swiftly bought all red onions in less than an hour at the Kadiwa ng Pasko-Diwa Plaza Tugatog Covered court.

Amid this, the DA said it is doubling its efforts to open more Kadiwa sites in the country. More areas in Metro Manila just opened on Tuesday, while the Kadiwa site in Quezon City maintains its daily schedule to cater to more consumers.

"So mayroon po tayong Kadiwa ng Pasko. Bukod po diyan, tuluy-tuloy po iyong ating mga Kadiwa on Wheels, ating mga Kadiwa pop-up stores po natin. So mayroon po tayong Friday, Saturday, Sunday sa iba’t ibang lugar. Mayroon din naman po na every Sunday po sa mga simbahan (So we have Kadiwa ng Pasko. Besides that, Kadiwa on Wheels is continuously operating and our Kadiwa pop-up stores. So, we have Friday, Saturday, and Sunday [schedule] in various areas. We also have every Sunday in churches)," she said.

Last Nov. 16, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., concurrent Agriculture chief, led the simulcast launching nationwide of Kadiwa ng Pasko, which was then followed by more Kadiwa site openings in Metro Manila, Davao, Tacloban, and other parts of the country. (PNA)