Reg’l Pre-SONA: BARMM accomplishments ‘very impressive’, says Lorenzana

COTABATO CITY—Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana lauded the Bangsamoro Government’s accomplishments during the 10th leg of Kasama sa Pamana: Regional Pre-SONA Series on Tuesday, in this city.

Lorenzana, also the designated Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for the BARMM, described the interim government’s achievements as “very impressive” and affirmed his earlier pronouncement with the President, stating that “it is not enough that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) will craft laws but also ensure details of infrastructures that filters towards the barangay.”

“For the first two years of BTA, I told the President that even under normal circumstances, BTA will not be able to finish all the work, and there was even Covid-19. I told him I support the extension of BTA,” Lorenzana remarked.

“We thank and commend the Bangsamoro Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim and BARMM ministers for their hard work to commitment towards improving the lives of its constituents and security of the region,” he added.

The activity, which kicked off last April 15 in Butuan City, CARAGA, served as the preparation for the 6th and final State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte next month on July 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles presented major accomplishments and programs implemented by Duterte Administration, including the remaining plans lined up for his last term in service, specifically on Covid-19 pandemic response.

His report highlighted the policies and programs of the six (6) Cabinet Clusters namely, Economic Development; Infrastructure; Human Development and Poverty Reduction; Participatory Governance; Security, Justice, and Peace; and Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction.

“It is my sincerest hope that we all continue to work together towards recovery," Nograles said.

"Isaisip sana natin lahat na ang inyong pamahalaan ay tumutugon at walang tigil na nagsisikap para sa kapakanan ng bawat isang Pilipino,” he added.

On the other hand, BARMM Spokesperson and interior and local government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo outlined the achievements of BARMM based on its 12-point priority agenda.

These include the enactment of priority bills, integration of development plans, the establishment of appropriate bureaucracy, continuity of existing government services, special programs for transitioning combatants, support for the on-going Marawi rehabilitation, development of enabling policy environment, activation of job-generating industries, enhancement of security, maximizing synergistic partnerships, ensure environmental compliance, and exploration of the Bangsamoro economic potentials.

In his message, Chief Minister Ebrahim expressed that the Duterte Administration was unprecedented and relentless in putting the Bangsamoro cause on the national platform.

“The Bangsamoro, as a people, as a region, and as a government, is forever in debt to the kindness, political will, and understanding of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Ebrahim said.

Tuesday's event was co-organized by the Bangsamoro Government and the Provincial Government of Maguindanao. (Bangsamoro Information Office)