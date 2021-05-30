REGION 12: 308 new COVID-19 infections, 273 recover, 9 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Below is the Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 30, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (273) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap

One (1) reported death from Magpet

One (1) reported death from Isulan

One (1) reported death from Lambayong,

One (1) reported death from Tulunan,

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 11,982 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,397 (20.01%) are active cases, 9,209 (76.86%) recoveries and 374 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.