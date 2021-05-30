  Sunday May, 30 2021 09:59:54 PM

REGION 12: 308 new COVID-19 infections, 273 recover, 9 deaths

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Sun May 30, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Below is the Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 30, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (273) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap

One (1) reported death from Magpet

One (1) reported death from Isulan

One (1) reported death from Lambayong,

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, 

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 11,982 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,397 (20.01%) are active cases, 9,209 (76.86%) recoveries and 374 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 30, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 80 ARAKAN 3 CARMEN KABACAN 7 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 22 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 1 1 5 MLANG MIDSAYAP PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 20 1 ALABEL 8 GLAN 3 KIAMBA MAASIM 11 8 MAITUM 5 MALAPATAN 1 MALUNGON 1 f DOH Center for Health (Page Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 30, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 38 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK 1 SURALLAH 4 TANTANGAN 1 TBOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 2 BAGUMBAYAN 8 ESPERANZA 9 ISULAN 9 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 2 3 2 LEBAK LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 4 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Departmen Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 30, 2021 6:00 PM TACURONG CITY REGION XII 29 308 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 3) o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 30, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 58 ALEOSAN 2 CARMEN 6 KABACAN LIBUNGAN 1 5 MIDSAYAP 12 MLANG PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 6 KIAMBA 11 MAASIM 1 MAITUM 79 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 9 KORONADAL CITY 27 POLOMOLOK 12 SANTO IÃO 2 TANTANGAN 2 f DOH Center for Health (Page o Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 30, 2021 6:00 PM TBOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 24 ISULAN 14 KALAMANSIG REGION XII 1 273 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center He (Page2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

