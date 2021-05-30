REGION 12: 308 new COVID-19 infections, 273 recover, 9 deaths
19
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - Below is the Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 30, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (273) NEW RECOVERIES
NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap
One (1) reported death from Magpet
One (1) reported death from Isulan
One (1) reported death from Lambayong,
One (1) reported death from Tulunan,
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 11,982 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,397 (20.01%) are active cases, 9,209 (76.86%) recoveries and 374 (3.12%) COVID-19 related deaths.