Region 12 COVID-19: 5 deaths, 381 new cases, 290 recover

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 15, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-ONE (381) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY (290) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two reported deaths from General Santos City

One reported death from Koronadal City

One reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato

One reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 16,679 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,385 (20.29%) are active cases, 12,812 (76.81%) recoveries and 480 (2.88%) COVID-19 related deaths.