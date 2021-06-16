Region 12 COVID-19: 5 deaths, 381 new cases, 290 recover
24
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 15, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-ONE (381) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY (290) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two reported deaths from General Santos City
One reported death from Koronadal City
One reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato
One reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 16,679 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,385 (20.29%) are active cases, 12,812 (76.81%) recoveries and 480 (2.88%) COVID-19 related deaths.