  Wednesday Jun, 16 2021 04:22:06 AM

Region 12 COVID-19: 5 deaths, 381 new cases, 290 recover

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Tue Jun 15, 2021
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 15, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-ONE (381) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY (290) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two reported deaths from General Santos City

One reported death from Koronadal City 

One reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato 

One reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 16,679 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,385 (20.29%) are active cases, 12,812 (76.81%) recoveries and 480 (2.88%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'A Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 15, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 42 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 3 2 5 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 CARMEN 4 KABACAN 15 LIBUNGAN 7 MAKILALA 13 M'LANG 18 PIGCAWAYAN 9 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 ALABEL 4 GLAN 10 KIAMBA 4 MAASIM 1 MAITUM 19 MALAPATAN 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 15, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 8 LAKE SEBU 42 NORALA 1 2 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 62 26 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 4 TANTANGAN 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6 ESPERANZA 8 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 2 11 LAMBAYONG 14 LEBAK 6 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 18 381 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 15, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 72 ANTIPAS 3 BANISILAN 5 KABACAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 5 GLAN KIAMBA 6 8 MAASIM 10 MALAPATAN 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 5, SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 LAKE SEBU 33 4 NORALA POLOMOLOK 12 44 STO. NIÑO 12 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 10 TANTANGAN 10 T'BOLI 5 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 ISULAN PALIMBANG 6 1 32 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 290 (Page2 of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center f”Heath 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

