  Monday May, 31 2021 10:23:01 PM

Region 12 Covid-19 May 31 update: 11 dead, 238 new infections

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Mon May 31, 2021
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today recorded more than 230 cases of new Covid-19 infections and 11 deaths.

Below is the summary of Regional COVID-19 tracker as of 6 p.m. May 31, 2021.

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (238) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (172) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, the 8891st reported confirmed case, 53 years old male. Cause of Death is Cardiorespiratory Arrest, Community Acquired Pneumonia Moderate Risk, Pulmonary Congestion; Confirmed COVID-19 Case.

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato, the 8280th reported confirmed case, 84 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID-19 Confirmed (RT-PCR Positive).

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, the 10064th reported confirmed case, 42 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Chronic Kidney Disease; COVID-19 Confirmed.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, 

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, 

Overall, there are a total of 12,220 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,453 (20.07%) are active cases, 9,380 (76.76%) recoveries and 385 (3.15%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 31, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 80 ALAMADA 1 ALEOSAN 10 ANTIPAS BANISILAN 7 2 CARMEN KABACAN 3 6 1 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 5 MATALAM MIDSAYAP 4 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 MAASIM 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 31, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 10 27 LAKESEBU 4 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 20 STO. NIÑO 3 SURALLAH 14 TANTANGAN 7 T'BOLI 12 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 1 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 4 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 238 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 50 ALAMADA 5 CARMEN 3 LIBUNGAN KABACAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 1 KIAMBA 1 MAASIM 6 MAITUM MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 9 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 24 LAKESEBU 3 POLOMOLOK 22 TAMPAKAN 4 T'BOLI 2 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 4 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 1 LAMBAYONG 14 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 6 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 172 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

