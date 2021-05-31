Region 12 Covid-19 May 31 update: 11 dead, 238 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today recorded more than 230 cases of new Covid-19 infections and 11 deaths.

Below is the summary of Regional COVID-19 tracker as of 6 p.m. May 31, 2021.

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHT (238) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (172) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Norala, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, the 8891st reported confirmed case, 53 years old male. Cause of Death is Cardiorespiratory Arrest, Community Acquired Pneumonia Moderate Risk, Pulmonary Congestion; Confirmed COVID-19 Case.

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato, the 8280th reported confirmed case, 84 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID-19 Confirmed (RT-PCR Positive).

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, the 10064th reported confirmed case, 42 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Chronic Kidney Disease; COVID-19 Confirmed.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat,

Overall, there are a total of 12,220 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,453 (20.07%) are active cases, 9,380 (76.76%) recoveries and 385 (3.15%) COVID-19 related deaths.