Region 12 COVID-19 update: 197 new cases, 122 recovery and 7 deaths
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 31, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Aleosan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 27,649 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,471 (8.94%) are active cases, 24,277 (87.80%) recoveries and 896 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.