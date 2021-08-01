  Sunday Aug, 01 2021 03:18:22 PM

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 197 new cases, 122 recovery and 7 deaths

HEALTH • 06:45 AM Sun Aug 1, 2021
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 31, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Aleosan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 27,649 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,471 (8.94%) are active cases, 24,277 (87.80%) recoveries and 896 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

