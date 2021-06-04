Region 12 COVID-19 update: 249 new cases 273 recovery, 4 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 3, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-NINE (249) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (273) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 13,020 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,658 (20.41%) are active cases, 9,959 (76.49%) recoveries and 401 (3.08%) COVID-19 related deaths.