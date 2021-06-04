  Friday Jun, 04 2021 01:56:51 AM

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 249 new cases 273 recovery, 4 deaths

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Thu Jun 3, 2021
50
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 3, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-NINE (249) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (273) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, South Cotabato 

Overall, there are a total of 13,020 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,658 (20.41%) are active cases, 9,959 (76.49%) recoveries and 401 (3.08%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 3. 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 69 ARAKAN 2 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 23 3 MAKILALA 5 MATALAM M'LANG 4 13 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 9 ALABEL GLAN 1 4 KIAMBA 10 MAASIM 1 MALAPATAN 4 MALUNGON 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 3, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 12 LAKESEBU 2 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 43 STO. NIÑO SURALLAH 1 2 13 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 3 1 1 ISULAN KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 249 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 95 ALAMADA 3 ANTIPAS 3 CARMEN KABACAN 5 6 MATALAM PRESIDENT ROXAS 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 2 ALABEL 3 KIAMBA 3 MAITUM 6 MALAPATAN 6 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 10 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 42 STO. NIÑO SURALLAH 12 5 3 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 4 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 1 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ESPERANZA 4 LAMBAYONG 12 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 9 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 20 273 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 dead as fire hits Yellow Bus in Mlang, North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Tatlo katao ang nasawi matapos na masunog ang isang unit ng Yelow Bus Line sa Barangay Bialong, Mlang, North Cotabato....

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 249 new cases 273 recovery, 4 deaths

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 3, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-NINE (249) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-...

Mahigit 1,000 ektaryang panananim sinira ng baha sa South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Sinira ng mga pagbaha nitong nakalipas na mga araw ang 1,021 ektaryang maisan, palayan at high value crops sa South Cotabato. Ang...

BARMM to build 350 core shelters in five Maguindanao towns

COTABATO CITY – About 50 indigent families at Brgy. Sugadol in Datu Abdullah Sangki (DAS) Municipality in Maguindanao are set to benefit from the...

Maguindanao lists 21 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao on Wednesday listed 54 new cases of COVID-19 infections, raising...