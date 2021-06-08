Region 12 COVID-19 Update: 269 new infections, 10 deaths
29
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin
DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (251) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
Overall, there are a total of 14,232 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,012 (21.16%) are active cases, 10,792 (75.83%) recoveries and 426 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.