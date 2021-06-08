  Tuesday Jun, 08 2021 02:19:59 AM

Region 12 COVID-19 Update: 269 new infections, 10 deaths

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Mon Jun 7, 2021
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (251) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City 

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

Overall, there are a total of 14,232 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,012 (21.16%) are active cases, 10,792 (75.83%) recoveries and 426 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region MALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 75 ALAMADA 1 KABACAN 5 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 14 1 MIDSAYAP 15 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 3 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 13 ALABEL 5 GLAN 3 MAASIM MAITUM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 LAKESEBU 4 16 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 2021 6:00 PM NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK SANTO NIÑO 20 SURALLAH 18 5 TANTANGAN 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 7 3 1 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN 7 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 34 269 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page20 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 76 ALEOSAN 2 KABACAN 6 LIBUNGAN MATALAM SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 3 ALABEL 7 MAASIM 26 MAITUM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 14 BANGA 9 KORONADAL CITY 15 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK SANTO NIÑO 25 SURALLAH 1 8 7 TBOLI (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region AAT STFIG REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA ISULAN 15 14 LEBAK 3 LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 7 251 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 COVID-19 Update: 269 new infections, 10 deaths

DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 7, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (251) NEW...

MOST-BARMM allots P500,000 to renovate Halal verification lab

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) allotted P500,000 million for the renovation of Halal Verification Laboratory (HVL) under...

Cotabato City HS principal succumbs to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY --- A high school principal here has succumbed to COVID-9 infection Sunday. Panfilo Cedeño, principal of the main Cotabato City...

Tulunan mayor gets COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Another town mayor in North Cotabato province have tested positive of Covid-19. In a radio interview over Radyo Bida...

Al-Khobar tagged in deadly North Cotabato bus burning

NORTH COTABATO - The police and military are certain the Al-Khobar terror group was responsible for last week’s burning of a bus in Mlang town that...