Region 12 COVID-19 Update: 269 new infections, 10 deaths

DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (251) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

Overall, there are a total of 14,232 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,012 (21.16%) are active cases, 10,792 (75.83%) recoveries and 426 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.