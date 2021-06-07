Region 12 COVID-19 update: 345 new cases, 8 deaths
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 6, 2021 (6:00pm)
THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-FIVE (345) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (179) NEW RECOVERIES
EIGHT (8) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Aleosan
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Surallah
One (1) reported death from Polomolok
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan
Overall, there are a total of 13,964 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,005 (21.52%) are active cases, 10,541 (75.49%) recoveries and 416 (2.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.