Region 12 COVID-19 update: 345 new cases, 8 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 6, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-FIVE (345) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (179) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Aleosan

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Surallah

One (1) reported death from Polomolok

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan

Overall, there are a total of 13,964 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,005 (21.52%) are active cases, 10,541 (75.49%) recoveries and 416 (2.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.