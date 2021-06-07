  Monday Jun, 07 2021 09:53:07 PM

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 345 new cases, 8 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Sun Jun 6, 2021
99
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 6, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-FIVE (345) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (179) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Aleosan 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Surallah 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok 

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City 

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan 

Overall, there are a total of 13,964 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,005 (21.52%) are active cases, 10,541 (75.49%) recoveries and 416 (2.98%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 6, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 93 ARAKAN 2 KABACAN 11 KIDAPAWAN CITY 13 MAKILALA 6 MLANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL GLAN 2 1 MAITUM 4 MALAPATAN 3 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 11 52 3 LAKESEBU NORALA 13 POLOMOLOK 23 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 6, 2021 6:00 PM SANTO NIÑO 3 SURALLAH 9 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 3 TBOLI 14 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 8 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 8 3 ESPERANZA ISULAN KALAMANSIG 8 1 10 LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN 2 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 23 345 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 79 CARMEN 4 KABACAN LIBUNGAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 2 KIAMBA MAITUM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 11 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 NORALA 24 9 POLOMOLOK SANTO NIÑO 2 1 SURALLAH TBOLI 2 2 1 TUPI f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'ALMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region IONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 6, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 12 1 2 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 21 LEBAK REGION XII 1 179 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 COVID-19 Update: 269 new infections, 10 deaths

DOH-12 Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 7, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-ONE (251) NEW...

MOST-BARMM allots P500,000 to renovate Halal verification lab

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) allotted P500,000 million for the renovation of Halal Verification Laboratory (HVL) under...

Cotabato City HS principal succumb to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY --- A high school principal here has succumbed to COVID-9 infection Sunday. Panfilo Cedeño, principal of the main Cotabato City...

Tulunan mayor gets COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Another town mayor in North Cotabato province have tested positive of Covid-19. In a radio interview over Radyo Bida...

Al-Khobar tagged in deadly North Cotabato bus burning

NORTH COTABATO - The police and military are certain the Al-Khobar terror group was responsible for last week’s burning of a bus in Mlang town that...