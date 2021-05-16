  Sunday May, 16 2021 10:06:13 PM

Region 12 has 126 new COVID-19 cases, 112 recover, 2 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Sun May 16, 2021
17
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

LOOK : Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (126) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWELVE (112) NEW RECOVERIES

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

The 8013th reported confirmed case, 79 years old male. Cause of death is Cardiac Arrest Secondary to Cardiomyopathies; Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease Prostatic Carcinoma; COVID-19 Confirmed.

The 8015th reported confirmed case, 96 years old female. Cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia High-Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed Case.

Overall, there are a total of 9,088 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,452 (15.98%) are active cases, 7,338 (80.74%) recoveries and 296 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 6, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 56 BANISILAN 3 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 1 3 1 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL KIAMBA 3 2 1 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU NORALA 23 2 3 7 POLOMOLOK SANTO NIÑO 1 SURALLAH 8 (Page1 o f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 16, 2021 6:00 PM TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN TBOLI 2 2 1 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 126 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICEN REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 33 KIDAPAWAN CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 KIAMBA 50 MAITUM COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 21 TANTANGAN REGION XII 1 112 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

