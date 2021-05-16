Region 12 has 126 new COVID-19 cases, 112 recover, 2 deaths

LOOK : Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (126) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWELVE (112) NEW RECOVERIES

Two (2) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

The 8013th reported confirmed case, 79 years old male. Cause of death is Cardiac Arrest Secondary to Cardiomyopathies; Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease Prostatic Carcinoma; COVID-19 Confirmed.

The 8015th reported confirmed case, 96 years old female. Cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia High-Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed Case.

Overall, there are a total of 9,088 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,452 (15.98%) are active cases, 7,338 (80.74%) recoveries and 296 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.