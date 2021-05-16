  Sunday May, 16 2021 07:58:44 AM

Region 12 has 136 new COVID-19 cases, 121 survived and 5 deaths

HEALTH • 06:30 AM Sun May 16, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

LOOK : Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, the 7767th reported confirmed case, 70 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; COVID-19 with Critical Pneumonia.

One (1) reported death from Pikit, the 8383rd reported confirmed case, 55 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical (RT-PCR Positive) ; Hypertension Stage II.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, the 8401st reported confirmed case, 78 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Severe, Secondary to COVID-19 Confirmed, RT-PCR Positive Critical; Hospital Acquired Pneumonia; Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Hypoxia and Hypertension.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, the 8665th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia Critical COVID-19 Infection Confirmed, Anemia Secondary to Lower Intestinal Bleeding, Chronic Kidney Disease.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 8666th reported confirmed case, 68 years old male. Cause of Death is Massive Myocardial Infarction, COVID-19 Confirmed.

Overall, there are a total of 8,962 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,440 (16.07%) are active cases, 7,226 (80.63%) recoveries and 294 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 15, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSC CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 46 ANTIPAS ARAKAN BANISILAN 2 1 1 9 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 24 LIBUNGAN 4 MAGPET 1 MATALAM 1 MIDSAYAP 3 M'LANG 3 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 1 2 TULUNAN 5 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 15, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 8 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH T'BOLI 12 1 7 1 TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN REGION XII 1 136 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth (Page2of2) 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 6,2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 ARAKAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 5 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 6 1 PRESIDENT ROXAS COTABATO PROVINCE 11 KORONADAL CITY 37 NORALA POLOMOLOK 1 16 STO. NIÑO SURALLAH 1 6 T'BOLI 9 TUPI 4 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY ,2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN 4 LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 2 TACURONG CITY 4 5 REGION XII 121 f DOH Center for Health Devesgi Development Soccsksargen (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

