Region 12 has 136 new COVID-19 cases, 121 survived and 5 deaths

LOOK : Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, the 7767th reported confirmed case, 70 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; COVID-19 with Critical Pneumonia.

One (1) reported death from Pikit, the 8383rd reported confirmed case, 55 years old female. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical (RT-PCR Positive) ; Hypertension Stage II.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, the 8401st reported confirmed case, 78 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Severe, Secondary to COVID-19 Confirmed, RT-PCR Positive Critical; Hospital Acquired Pneumonia; Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Hypoxia and Hypertension.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, the 8665th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia Critical COVID-19 Infection Confirmed, Anemia Secondary to Lower Intestinal Bleeding, Chronic Kidney Disease.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 8666th reported confirmed case, 68 years old male. Cause of Death is Massive Myocardial Infarction, COVID-19 Confirmed.

Overall, there are a total of 8,962 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,440 (16.07%) are active cases, 7,226 (80.63%) recoveries and 294 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.