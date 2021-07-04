Region 12 has 267 new COVID-19 cases, 206 recover and 3 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 3, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 21,884 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,362 (15.36%) are active cases, 17,840 (81.52%) recoveries and 678 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.