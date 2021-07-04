  Sunday Jul, 04 2021 05:56:50 AM

Region 12 has 267 new COVID-19 cases, 206 recover and 3 deaths

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Sat Jul 3, 2021
22
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 3, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 21,884 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,362 (15.36%) are active cases, 17,840 (81.52%) recoveries and 678 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 3, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 68 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 18 MATALAM SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL 10 GLAN 39 KIAMBA 33 MAASIM 3 MAITUM 2 MALAPATAN MALUNGON 9 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 19 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 30 SURALLAH 2 2 TAMPAKAN T'BOLI 18 2 8 TUPI REGION XII 267 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 40 ARAKAN BANISILAN 3 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 8 7 MATALAM 1 M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 KIAMBA 29 MAASIM MAITUM 3 4 MALUNGON 21 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department fHealth Center Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE JULY 2021 6:00 PM KORONADAL CITY 30 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK 19 STO.NIÑO 28 BOLI REGION XII 1 206 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 has 267 new COVID-19 cases, 206 recover and 3 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 3, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206)...

BARMM education minister lauds students’ perseverance amid pandemic

COTABATO CITY  – Minister Mohaqher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (...

MSSD releases P37-M worth of medical aid for indigent patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has already released some Php37,000,000.00 worth of...

Lalaki patay sa pamamaril sa Surallah, South Cotabatol, suspect ama at kapatid ng kanyang GF

SURALLAH, SOUTH COTABATO - Patay ang isang 33 taong gulang na lalaki matapos na barilin habang katabi ang kanyang girlfriend sa Barangay Little...

5 drug suspects nabbed in North Cotabato anti-drug ops

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Combined elements from 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 12 (PDEA-12), and...