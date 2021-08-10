Region 12 has 279 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 10, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (279) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (272) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan , North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 30,017 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,096 (10.31%) are active cases, 25,944 (86.43%) recoveries and 972 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.