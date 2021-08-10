  Tuesday Aug, 10 2021 09:09:09 PM

Region 12 has 279 new COVID-19 cases

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Tue Aug 10, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 10, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (279) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (272) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan , North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 30,017 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,096 (10.31%) are active cases, 25,944 (86.43%) recoveries and 972 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region Plus REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 10, 2021 6:00 PM MALAPATAN 8 MALUNGON COTABATO PROVINCE 11 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 14 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK SANTO NIÑO 11 2 SURALLAH 5 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 7 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO ESPERANZA ISULAN 4 1 2 10 7 1 3 LAMBAYONG LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 23 279 f Development DOH Center Health (Page2 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 Region (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 10, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 82 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN ANTIPAS 2 1 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 12 17 LIBUNGAN 4 MAKILALA M'LANG 2 3 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 GLAN 30 KIAMBA 27 MAASIM MAITUM 15 3 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 10, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 22 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 19 TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 10 ISULAN 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 271 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

