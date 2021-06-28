  Monday Jun, 28 2021 04:14:02 AM

Region 12 has 281 new COVID-19 cases, 155 recover, 5 deaths

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Sun Jun 27, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 27, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-ONE (281) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (155) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Overall, there are a total of 20,536 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,819 (18.60%) are active cases, 16,101 (78.40%) recoveries and 613 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.

See infographics below 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 27, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 62 ALAMADA 5 ARAKAN 2 CARMEN 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 28 LIBUNGAN MIDSAYAP 1 12 3 PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 6 LAKE SEBU 46 NORALA 25 1 19 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 1 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 27, 2021 6:00 PM TANTANGAN 1 T'BOLI 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 7 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ESPERANZA ISULAN 7 5 6 LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 26 REGION XII 281 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 27, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 49 ALAMADA BANISILAN 3 1 CARMEN 3 KABACAN 13 KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 LIBUNGAN 4 MATALAM PIGCAWAYAN 3 1 TULUNAN COTABATO PROVINCE 3 KORONADAL CITY 33 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK 5 TANTANGAN 5 T'BOLI 11 TUPI 1 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center Health Development SOCCSKSARGENR Region FFICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 27, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA ISULAN REGION XII 1 12 155 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 has 281 new COVID-19 cases, 155 recover, 5 deaths

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 27, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-ONE (281) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY...

P6.8-M worth shabu seized from runaway dealers

COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two runaway traffickers in a bungled entrapment operation in Maimbung...

Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Surigao del Sur

DAVAO CITY - A magnitude 5.1 quake rocks nothern-eastern Mindanao with its epicenter in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur Sunday. Tectonic and has a depth...

85 more PNP personnel recover from Covid-19

MANILA – Another 85 police personnel recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the Philippine National Police’s total...

Benigno Aquino III, PH’s 15th president, laid to rest

MANILA – Former president Benigno Simeon Cojuangco-Aquino III’s ashes were laid to rest Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City...