Region 12 has 281 new COVID-19 cases, 155 recover, 5 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 27, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-ONE (281) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (155) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Overall, there are a total of 20,536 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,819 (18.60%) are active cases, 16,101 (78.40%) recoveries and 613 (2.99%) COVID-19 related deaths.

See infographics below