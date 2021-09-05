Region 12 has 386 new COVID 19 cases, 120 in GenSan, 39 in Kidapawan, 35 in Mlang
16
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 4, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (386) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (384) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from General Santos City,
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 38,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,903 (12.67%) are active cases, 32,574 (84.15%) recoveries and 1,227 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.