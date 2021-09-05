  Sunday Sep, 05 2021 07:44:41 AM

Region 12 has 386 new COVID 19 cases, 120 in GenSan, 39 in Kidapawan, 35 in Mlang

HEALTH • 07:15 AM Sun Sep 5, 2021
16
 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 4, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (386) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (384) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 38,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,903 (12.67%) are active cases, 32,574 (84.15%) recoveries and 1,227 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 120 ANTIPAS 2 CARMEN 6 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 39 MAKILALA 8 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI ROVINCE 35 8 ALABEL 6 GLAN 15 MAASIM 4 MAITUM 13 MALAPATAN 1 MALUNGON 4 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa1of2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 4. 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 6 KORONADAL CITY 14 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK 16 SURALLAH 1 TAMPAKAN 3 TANTANGAN 1 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 14 BAGUMBAYAN 2 COLUMBIO 3 ESPERANZA 5 ISULAN 2 LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN 2 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 2 12 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 29 386 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 102 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN 2 ARAKAN CARMEN 3 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY 28 LIBUNGAN MAKILALA 5 12 M'LANG 8 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 MAITUM MALAPATAN 7 12 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page 1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 22 NORALA POLOMOLOK 24 SURALLAH 19 TAMPAKAN 5 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO ISULAN 2 7 15 LAMBAYONG LEBAK SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 22 9 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 56 384 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

