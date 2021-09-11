  Saturday Sep, 11 2021 11:03:08 PM

Region 12 has 582 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Sat Sep 11, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 11, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FIVE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (582) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (525) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani, 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Alabel, Sarangani, 

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 42,232 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,805 (13.75%) are active cases, 35,073 (83.05%) recoveries and 1,347 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ALOFFIG REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 131 ANTIPAS 2 ARAKAN 5 CARMEN 9 KABACAN 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY 25 MAGPET 7 MAKILALA 9 M'LANG 18 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 ALABEL 10 GLAN 23 KIAMBA 3 MAASIM 2 MAITUM 3 MALAPATAN 16 MALUNGON 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 52 KORONADAL CITY 60 NORALA 7 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 11 22 TAMPAKAN 26 TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 13 11 COLUMBIO 17 ESPERANZA 10 SULAN LAMBAYONG 18 21 PALIMBANG 9 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION 1 23 582 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 55 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 7 3 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 38 MAKILALA 27 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 MAASIM MALAPATAN 15 2 200 MALUNGON f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 19 23 NORALA 7 POLOMOLOK 25 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 COLUMBIO ISULAN 2 19 LAMBAYONG 20 LEBAK SEN. NINOY AQUINO 19 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 28 525 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2o 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

25 ex-users complete 6-month drug rehab in NoCot town

COTABATO CITY – Twenty-five former drug users completed on Friday six months of community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBRP) in Pigcawayan...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sept. 13

COTABATO LIGHT - This is to facilitate line maintenance works in the area.

Region 12 has 582 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 11, 2021 (6:00 PM) FIVE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (582) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIVE-...

Child molester, 3 rape suspects arrested in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- Police operatives arrested an alleged child molester and three rape suspects in separate operations in South Cotabato province...

491 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen, 113 in GenSan

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 10, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (491) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...