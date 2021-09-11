Region 12 has 582 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 11, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FIVE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (582) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (525) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Alabel, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 42,232 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,805 (13.75%) are active cases, 35,073 (83.05%) recoveries and 1,347 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.