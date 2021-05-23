  Sunday May, 23 2021 12:34:55 PM

REGION 12 lists 180 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries, 2 deaths

Local News • 09:15 AM Sun May 23, 2021
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-CHD data

LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 22, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (180) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVEN (107) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Pikit:

The 9003rd reported confirmed case, 45 years old male. Cause of Death is Community Acquired Pneumonia; High-Risk; COVID Confirmed.

The 9004th reported confirmed case, 69 years old male. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Confirmed RT-PCR with Critical Pneumonia; Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Acute Pulmonary Congestion to Hypertension.

Overall, there are a total of 10,084 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,812 (17.97%) are active cases, 7,950 (78.84%) recoveries and 320 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 22, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCITY CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 63 ARAKAN 2 BANISILAN 1 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 17 MIDSAYAP 2 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL GLAN KIAMBA 15 1 2 1 10 MAASIM MAITUM f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 22 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 4 KORONADAL CITY 3 POLOMOLOK 4 STO. NIÑO SURALLAH 2 1 TANTANGAN 8 T'BOLI 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN 4 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG 4 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINIO 10 TACURONG CITY 3 10 REGION XII 180 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 20 ALAMADA 1 BANISILAN 1 CARMEN MAGPET 2 1 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 KIAMBA MALUNGON 14 1 f DevelopmentSoccsksargenRegion Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY SURALLAH 1 21 2 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 KALAMANSIG LEBAK 1 6 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 26 2 107 f DOH Center for Health DevemsenRo Development Soccsksargen (Page2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

REGION 12 lists 180 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries, 2 deaths

LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 22, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (180) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-SEVEN (107) NEW RECOVERIES...

I will send you the Spirit of truth

Acts 28:16-20, 30-31 When he entered Rome, Paul was allowed to live by himself, with the soldier who was guarding him. Three days later he...

Ashes of Fathers Sanoy and Bacero now at Cotabato Cathedral

COTABATO CITY  – The ashes of two diocesan priests who tested positive for SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now at the Arcdiocesan...

2 diocesan priests succumbed to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY --- Two priests belonging to the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato succumbed one after another to COVID-19 infection Friday. The first to...

Fr. Loreto Sanoy, DCC dies

COTABATO CITY - Father Loreto "Loret" Sanoy, DCC died Friday night at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, the Archdiocese of Cotabato announced...