REGION 12 lists 180 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries, 2 deaths

LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 22, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (180) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVEN (107) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Pikit:

The 9003rd reported confirmed case, 45 years old male. Cause of Death is Community Acquired Pneumonia; High-Risk; COVID Confirmed.

The 9004th reported confirmed case, 69 years old male. Cause of Death is COVID-19 Confirmed RT-PCR with Critical Pneumonia; Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Acute Pulmonary Congestion to Hypertension.

Overall, there are a total of 10,084 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,812 (17.97%) are active cases, 7,950 (78.84%) recoveries and 320 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.