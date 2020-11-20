Region 12 logs 80% Covid-19 recovery rate

COTABATO CITY – Health authorities in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have noted an 80-percent recovery rate from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

This came after 60 patients recovered from Covid-19 as of Thursday night, the Department of Health (DOH)-12 here said.

Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-12, said the recovered patients are from South Cotabato, 25; Cotabato City, 14; General Santos City, 13; Sarangani, 5; and North Cotabato, 3.

“It is still an ongoing battle against the virus, but at least we are gaining the upper hand right now,” he said.

At least 37 new cases were also reported on the same day.

Of the new cases, Cotabato City had 15; General Santos City, 14; Sarangani, 4; South Cotabato, 2; and North Cotabato, 2.

“Our current recovery rate is at 80 percent,” Gangoso said.

As of Thursday, the region recorded a total of 2,859 recoveries out of 3,594 confirmed cases since March this year. At least 120 people have died of Covid-19 since then.

Active cases, meanwhile, numbered 614 as of Thursday, in which South Cotabato has 169; General Santos City, 168; Cotabato City, 160; Sarangani, 72; North Cotabato, 35; and Sultan Kudarat, 8.