  Tuesday May, 16 2023 06:59:06 PM

Region 12 police units get firearms, mobility assets, equipment

Local News • 15:45 PM Tue May 16, 2023
43
By: 
PRO-12 news release
New police equipment and mobility assets ready for distribution to police units in Region 12.

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO-12), on Monday spearheaded the blessing and turnover of firearms, mobility assets, and equipment during the conduct of traditional Monday flag raising ceremony at PRO 12, Tambler, General Santos City earlier this morning.

The said equipment consists of 21 units of Honda Dirt Bike Motorcycle, 500 units of Galil 5.56mm Basic Assault Rifle, 306 units of handheld radio, 8 units of desktop computers, and various Internal Security Operations (ISO) equipment that comprises two Mavic Air Drones, portable butane stove and gas can, ISO backpacks, primers, heads, and smokeless powder.

The firearms and mobility assets were acquired as part of the PNP’s modernization efforts to improve move and shoot capability while the supply equipment was procured through ISO fund for the month of March and April under the leadership of Macaraeg.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, 602nd Infantry Brigade, was the guest of honor and speaker during the flag raising ceremony, assisted Gen. Macaraeg in the ceremonial turnover of equipment to the Directors of different Provincial and City Police Offices and Force Commander of RMFB 12.

May be an image of helicopter and text

