  Thursday Dec, 09 2021 11:08:11 PM

Region-12 records 1 death, 11 new COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 22:00 PM Thu Dec 9, 2021
18
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 09, 2021 (6:00pm)

ELEVEN (11) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-EIGHT (28) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,870 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 317 (0.56%) are active cases, 54,297 (95.48%) recoveries and 2,238 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republc ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF DECEMBER 09. 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 2 1 STO. NIÑO 1 SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 2 REGIONXII 1 11 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of1) (Page 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FREEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF DECEMBER 09, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 2 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL KIAMBA MAASIM 2 1 2 1 7 MAITUM MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 1 1 4 2 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 28 f DOH Center for Health Development Socesksargen Region (Page1 of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P7.6-M worth marijuana plants uprooted in Lanao del Sur

MARAWI CITY ---- Soldiers destroyed a hectare of Marijuana plants close to a New Peoples Army lair in Maguing, Lanao del Sur whose occupants they...

Region-12 records 1 death, 11 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 09, 2021 (6:00pm) ELEVEN (11) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWENTY-EIGHT (28) NEW RECOVERIES...

MTIT-BARMM gears up for grandiose Shariff Kabunsuan festival

COTABATO CITY  – After two years of hiatus, the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through the Ministry of Trade, Investment and...

2 NPA yields in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Two former members of the Communist Terrorist Group decided to return to the folds of the law as they surrendered to...

Veterinary assistant, patay sa vehicular crash sa Mlang, North Cotabato

MLANG, North Cotabato – Patuloy na tinutugis ang driver ng isang multicab na nakasagi sa motorsiklong sinasakyan ng isang veterinary assistant...