Region-12 records 1 death, 11 new COVID-19 infections
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 09, 2021 (6:00pm)
ELEVEN (11) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWENTY-EIGHT (28) NEW RECOVERIES
ONE (1) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 56,870 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 317 (0.56%) are active cases, 54,297 (95.48%) recoveries and 2,238 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.