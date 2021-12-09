Region-12 records 1 death, 11 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 09, 2021 (6:00pm)

ELEVEN (11) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-EIGHT (28) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 56,870 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 317 (0.56%) are active cases, 54,297 (95.48%) recoveries and 2,238 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.