Region 12 records 11 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 24, 2021 (6:00pm)

ELEVEN (11) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

EIGHT( 8 ) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death fromg Glan, Sarangani. The 46,973rd reported confirmed case, 69 years old male. Cause of death is Respiratory Arrest Secondary to Cerebrovascular Accident, Bleed Versus Infarct; Community Acquired Pneumonia – High Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed, Critical.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. The 57601st reported confirmed case, 6 years old male. Cause of death is Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Pediatric Community Acquired Pneumonia; Moderate Risk, COVID-19 Infection: Confirmed Mild

Two (2) reported deaths from Malapatan, Sarangani

the 25,469th reported confirmed case, 60 years old male, cause of death is Acute Respiratory Arrest Probably Secondary to Severe Pneumonia; Bronchial Asthma; COVID-19 Confirmed, Critical.

the 31,867th reported confirmed case, 65 years old male, cause of death is Community Acquired Pneumonia - Moderate Risk; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease to Consider Pulmonary Tuberculosis; COVID-19 Confirmed, Critical.

Overall, there are a total of 57,073 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 187 (0.33%) are active cases, 54,600 (95.67%) recoveries and 2,268 (3.97%) COVID-19 related deaths.