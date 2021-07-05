Region 12 records 274 new COVID-19 infections, 331 recovery and 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 5, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (274) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 22,256 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,127 (14.05%) are active cases, 18,437 (82.84%) recoveries and 688 (3.09%) COVID-19 related deaths.