  Monday Jul, 05 2021 07:40:06 PM

Region 12 records 274 new COVID-19 infections, 331 recovery and 6 deaths

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Mon Jul 5, 2021
9
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 5, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (274) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 22,256 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,127 (14.05%) are active cases, 18,437 (82.84%) recoveries and 688 (3.09%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 87 ANTIPAS 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 8 MAGPET 2 MIDSAYAP 15 M'LANG 5 PIKIT SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 14 56 LAKESEBU 12 NORALA POLOMOLOK 11 20 STO.NIÑO 5 TAMPAKAN 6 TANTANGAN 9 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM T'BOLI 4 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 2 2 SULAN 1 LAMBAYONG 4 LEBAK 2 LUTAYAN 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 274 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 96 ALAMADA ARAKAN 2 1 BANISILAN CARMEN 1 3 KABACAN 4 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 9 3 MAGPET 1 MAKILALA 1 MATALAM 3 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT 7 3 7 3 PRESIDENT ROXAS TULUNAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 17 NORALA 20 5 POLOMOLOK 24 STO.NIÑO 24 TAMPAKAN 5 TANTANGAN 6 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 9 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ESPERANZA 7 ISULAN 17 LAMBAYONG 10 LEBAK 4 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 29 331 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM kicks off 2021 National Nutrition Month celebration

COTABATO CITY — Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) led the kick off program for the regional celebration of the...

Region 12 records 274 new COVID-19 infections, 331 recovery and 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 5, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (274) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-...

Sobejana: PRRD to visit Sulu after C-130 crash, death toll rises to 50

COTABATO CITY  – President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Sulu today to meet with military and local officials following the the tragic C-130 cargo...

Pumalya na landing gear posibleng dahilan ng pag-crash ng C-130 sa Jolo, ayon sa isang saksi

KORONADAL CITY – Pumalya ang landing gear. Ito ang nakita ng isang ginang sa Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu bago bumagsak ang C-130 plane kahapon...

Ill-fated Hercules C-130 plane had an eight-member crew

Pilots and other crew members of the ill-fated C-130 Hercules plane are listed below: MAJ EMMANUEL V MAKALINTAL O-14998 PAF MAJ MICHAEL VINCENT...