Region 12 records 274 new COVID-19 infections, 331 recovery and 6 deaths
9
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 5, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FOUR (274) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 22,256 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,127 (14.05%) are active cases, 18,437 (82.84%) recoveries and 688 (3.09%) COVID-19 related deaths.