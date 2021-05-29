Region 12 records 275 new COVID-19 infections, 213 recovery, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 28, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-FIVE (275) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (213) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

the 10995th reported confirmed case, 72 years old female. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Failure; Hypoxia; Community Acquired Pneumonia - High Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed Positive Critical.

the 10996th reported confirmed case, 51 years old female. Cause of death is Severe Hypoxia; Community Acquired Pneumonia - High Risk; COVID-19 Confirmed Positive.

One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato, the 10998th reported confirmed case, 64 years old male. Cause of Death is Respiratory Failure Type II Secondary to Community Acquired Pneumonia; High-Risk with Hypoxia; COVID-19 Confirmed Severe; Hypertension Stage II.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 10999th reported confirmed case, 76 years old female. Cause of Death is High-Risk Pneumonia; Hypoxia; Acute Respiratory Failure; COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical.

Overall, there are a total of 11,404 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,218 (19.45%) are active cases, 8,830 (77.43%) recoveries and 354 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.