Region 12 records 426 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 29, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SIX (426) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SIX-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (639) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat. The 34,730th reported confirmed case, 22 days old female. Cause of death is Pediatric Community Acquired Pneumonia, COVID-19 Confirmed, Hydrocephaly with severe Obstruction, Increased ICP.

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.

Three (3) reported deaths from Tampakan, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City - the 43,425th reported confirmed case, 7 years old male. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Failure; COVID-19 Confirmed Pneumonia; Cerebral Palsy.

Overall, there are a total of 50,342 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,335 (10.60%) are active cases, 43,359 (86.13%) recoveries and 1,640 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.