  Saturday Jan, 29 2022 10:54:45 AM

Region 12 registers 393 new COVID-19 cases

HEALTH • 07:30 AM Sat Jan 29, 2022
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 28, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THREE HUNDRED NINETY-THREE (393) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO HUNDRED NINETY-THREE (293) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato. 

One reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. 

Three reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 62,308 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,996 (4.81%) are active cases, 56,940 (91.38%) recoveries and 2,352 (3.77%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 28, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 161 ALAMADA 1 ARAKAN 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWANCITY MAGPET 5 24 16 10 MIDSAYAP M'LANG 17 PIGCAWAYAN PRES. ROXAS 3 9 TULUNAN COTABATO PROVINCE 20 KORONADAL POLOMOLOK 31 27 2 SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 4 TANTANGAN 1 T'BOLI 1 f DOH- Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ORALCFICS REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 28, 2022 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 3 1 6 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 3 LEBAK PRES. QUIRINO 2 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 39 393 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phiippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFIEES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 28, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 123 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ARAKAN CARMEN 2 2 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 22 MAGPET MAKILALA 8 8 MIDSAYAP PIGCAWAYAN 12 1 7 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 43 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH REGION XII 44 18 293 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (P1of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

