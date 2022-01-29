Region 12 registers 393 new COVID-19 cases
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 28, 2022 (6:00 PM)
THREE HUNDRED NINETY-THREE (393) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO HUNDRED NINETY-THREE (293) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.
One reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.
Three reported deaths from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 62,308 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,996 (4.81%) are active cases, 56,940 (91.38%) recoveries and 2,352 (3.77%) COVID-19 related deaths.