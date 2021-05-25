Remains of Fr. Jun Mercado now at NDU chapel

UPDATE: Public viewing of Fr. Jun's body is now open (May 25) at NDU and will follow the daily schedule from 9AM to 11AM and at 2PM to 4PM.

In the context of the rising COVID-19 cases in Cotabato City and its neighboring towns, OMI Philippines is announcing the following:

1) Fr. Jun Mercado's body is now at the Archbishop Mongeau Chapel of Notre Dame University in Cotabato City.

2) Daily viewing of the body and the protocols to be followed are as follows:

* Schedule of viewing from May 25 to May 28: 9AM to 11AM and 2PM to 4PM, (the chapel will be disinfected every after each viewing time)

* Viewers MUST EXIT THE CHAPEL immediately after briefly viewing the body.

* Viewers cannot be more than 20 persons at a time inside the chapel.

* Viewers must follow the entrance and exit lanes for the flow of visitors.

* NO FOOD OR DRINKS will be served to guests who come for viewing.

3) Entrance and Exit into Notre Dame University

* For visitors with vehicles: entrance is through the Main Gate and Exit is at the 2nd Gate.

* For visitors on foot: Only the Main Gate of Notre Dame University is accessible for Entrance and Exit.

* Please follow the lanes for entry and exit inside NDU.

* Face masks and face shields MUST BE WORN at all times while inside the campus.

* Cotabato City QR code must be presented to the security at the gate.

* Visitors outside Cotabato City who have no QR codes must sign in at the log book at the gate.

4) Daily Masses will be offered at 7PM at the Archbishop Mongeau Chapel.

* These Masses are for the OMIs, other clergy and religious, and the family members of Fr. Mercado ONLY and are OFF LIMITS to all other outsiders.

* The Masses will be livestreamed at the FB Page of Notre Dame University

5) In lieu of flowers, we ask that cash donations be given instead to the OMI Foundation.

6) Funeral Mass will be on May 29, 2021 at 9AM. The principal celebrant will be His Grace, Angelito R. Lampon OMI, the Archbishop of Cotabato.

* Attendance at this Mass is for the OMIs, other clergy and religious, and the family members of Fr. Mercado ONLY.

* Burial will follow immediately at the OMI Cemetery in Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

For those who have questions: you may send us a message at the FB Page of OMI Philippines.