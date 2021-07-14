Remains of missing security guard fished out in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY – Search teams retrieved the remains of a security guard who was swept by flash floods that hit the upland town of Alamada in North Cotabato after heavy rains in the past two days.

Jeanne Pulmones, Alamada disaster risk reduction management officer, identified the fatality as Ibrahim Sumlay, 46, security personnel at an ongoing construction of a hydropower facility in the area.

Pulmones said Wednesday waters that cascaded from a nearby mountain from Monday night until Tuesday morning caused Sumlay to be swept away from his bunkhouse situated at the side of a river.

“His body was found around noontime Tuesday along the section of (the) Libungan River in Barangay Polayagan,” Pulmones said in a radio interview Wednesday.

She said the chest-deep floods also damaged about 50 houses in the village of Raradangan, while landslides also occurred in the villages of Dado and Bao.

An estimated 20 hectares of cornfields were also destroyed, she added.

“We are continuously assessing damage to crops and properties,” Pulmones said.

She said the town government has set a meeting with municipal offices for immediate response to the flooding problem.