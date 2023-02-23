Residents turn over caged birds to DENR-12

KORONADAL CITY - After the recent operation against a vlogger for alleged wildlife hunting and trading, several residents of Barangay Pangyan in this town voluntarily surrendered their caged wildlife to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12.

The DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO) of Glan received a report from protected area ranger Hajerol Diabal that several residents decided to surrender their caged wildlife upon learning that they are violating the Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Protection and Conservation Act.

A total of 24 short-billed brown doves locally known as “Alimokon” were turned over on Monday (February 20) by the residents who admitted that they only kept the birds to follow the social media trends during the pandemic without knowing that it is strictly prohibited by law.

Apart from the violations in the Wildlife Act, CENR Officer Dr. Rosalinda B. Cortez warned the residents that the birds are potential carriers of diseases that might affect their health. “We should also use the social media to disseminate information on how to protect these species,” she said.

Dr. Cortez also encouraged the residents to be one of the department’s wildlife extension officers and help the DENR in protecting and conserving the wildlife species. “You can help us address the illegal wildlife trade which is an industry that involves unlawful harvesting and trafficking of wild animals and plants,” she said.

DENR-12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer together with Enforcement Division Chief For. Dirie P. Macabaning and Conservation and Development Division Chief For. Ali Hadjinasser lauded the efforts of CENRO Glan in strengthening the surveillance and monitoring against illegal wildlife trade.

The wildlife species are now under the temporary custody of DENR-12 Regional Wildlife Rescue Center for health examination before they will be freed back to their natural habitat. (With report from JCDumanon, DENR-CENRO Glan IO Designate) | RSCIGM