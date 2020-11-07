Resuming vaccination campaigns a win for children -UNICEF

UNICEF supports the Department of Health through vaccine procurement and delivery, development of immunization guidelines, social mobilization and building the capacity of DOH and LGU staff nationwide to plan and ensure that no child is missed.

An essential pillar of UNICEF’s work with the DOH involves risk communication and community engagement. As fear of COVID-19 infections and vaccine hesitancy threatens full immunization coverage, UNICEF helps to effectively communicate to parents and caregivers why immunization is important for children, and what information is correct and incorrect.

“No child should suffer or die from a disease that can be prevented by a vaccine that is available for free. For the upcoming campaign, please take your children to be immunized at vaccination points. Arm yourself with the right information so that your children can grow up healthy,” UNICEF Philippines Health and Nutrition Chief Malalay Ahmadzai says.

The nationwide Measles Rubella-Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization (MR-OPV SIA) Activity will be rolled out in two phases. Phase 1 MR-OPV SIA will be conducted from 26 October to 25 November 2020 in Mindanao Regions, including the BARMM region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, MIMAROPA Region, and Bicol Region.

Phase 2 MR-OPV SIA will be conducted in February 2021 in Visayas Regions, National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON. Children 9-59 months old will be given Measles - Rubella vaccine while 0-59 months old will be provided with oral Polio vaccine.

Health workers are provided with Personal Protective Equipment and trained in Infection Prevention and Control to prevent COVID-19 infections to ensure safety of the health workers, parents and children.

Total coverage for MR SIA in BARMM was 17.7% (89,691 infants and children 9-59 months old were vaccinated), an increase of 3.4% from the previous coverage. There are still 416,757 infants and children ages 9-59 months old to be vaccinated.

The total coverage for MR SIA in BARMM, excluding the Province of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, was at 24.7 %.

The province of Lanao del Sur including Marawi City postponed for few days the conduct of MR SIA campaign due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

However, on Nov. 3, health authorities in the Bangsamoro Region have launched the Measles Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) campaign in Lanao del Sur.

Officials assured that they will continue to promote safe, free immunization and ensuring that there is no child left unvaccinated.

MR SIA campaign will run from November 3 - December 3, 2020 for Province of Lanao Del Sur and October 26 - November 25, 2020 in other provinces of BARMM. (with reports from MOH-BARMM).