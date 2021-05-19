  Wednesday May, 19 2021 06:44:57 PM

Retrieval operations for remains of a farmer in Sultan Kudarat

Local News • 15:00 PM Wed May 19, 2021
DXOM-AM and Surallah MDRRMO

BAGUMBAYAN, Sultan Kudarat - Rescuers from Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Surallah headed by MDRRM Officer Leonardo Ballon spearheaded the search and retrieval operations of the victim being drowned yesterday while passing through the hanging bridge in Brgy Moloy, Surallah, South Cotabato.

MDRRMO Ballon identified the victim as Roger H. Barneso, 44-years old, married and resident of Brgy Moloy, Surallah South Cotabato.

The body of the victim was found around 10 am today at Sitio Pag-asa, Brgy Bai Saripinang, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Rescuers from the municipality of Sto. Nino also augmented the said operations.

The official also reminded those who are residing near the flashflood prone areas to be vigilant enough especially that today we’re experiencing heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Surallah Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office headed by MSWDO Rhoda Leaf Catuto already conducted a psychosocial intervention to the wife and daughter of the victim who were with him when the accident happened.

 

