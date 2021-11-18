Revillame backs Go's candidacy, aligns with PRRD' vision for Pinoys

MANILA - On Tuesday, November 16, TV personality Willie Revillame joined Senator Christopher “Bong” Go in the launch of the 149th Malasakit Center at San Lorenzo Ruiz Hospital in Malabon City.

In a speech, the Wowowin host expressed his utmost support for the presidential aspirant and shared his optimism that Go will successfully continue the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte for the betterment of the nation.

Revillame then cited that many of the participants in his show struggle to have access to quality health care services. In this regard, Revillame lauded the Malasakit Centers program, which was initiated by Go in 2018, for ensuring that poor and indigent patients have convenient access to the medical assistance programs from the government.

“Nandito ako to support, of course, sa project na 'to ni Senator Bong Go. Hindi lang ho Malasakit Center ang gagawin kundi malasakit sa bawat Pilipino ang gagawin ni Senator Bong Go. Kaya nandito ako to support sa lahat ng namumuno dito sa Malabon,” Revillame said.

“Sa lahat ng nakakausap ko, araw-araw ang laging hinaing ng bawat Pilipino ay gamot, operasyon, pambili ng gamot. So sabi ko nung nag-usap kami ni Senator Bong Go, I think this is the time na mag-sama tayo, isang malasakit na programa at isang programa na nagbibigay ng malasakit sa bawat Pilipino,” he continued.

Revillame also mentioned that Go has played an important role in Wowowin, as many people are unaware that Go has been assisting Filipinos through his show.

“Ayaw niyang ipasabi ito eh. Kaya ho ako nakabalik during the pandemic, noong lockdown (ay dahil) nakiusap ako sa kanya na magkakaroon ako ng live show sa GMA. Babalik ako para makatulong,” Revillame shared in an interview.

“Nakabalik ako sa programa dahil sa kanya. Nakatulong ako, nakagawa ako ng kabutihan for almost two years sa Wowowin Tutok to Win. Malaking utang na loob ko yun sa kanya dahil nagawa ko yung gusto ko gawin,” he added.

The veteran host then emphasized in an interview that based on his separate interactions with the Duterte’s, there is no bad blood between Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and President Duterte. He further mentioned that he has personally reached out to both of the Dutertes to express his support and help clear any issues.

“Dapat maayos ang lahat para sumaya ang bansang Pilipinas. Dapat maging isang pamilya eh. Kasi pag nakakakita ka ng magulo hindi ba, nakakakita ka ng nagkakagulo at nagkaka away-away, napu-frustrate ang bawat Pilipino,” Revillame expressed.

“Nakita ko yung pagmamahal ni Presidente kay Mayora Sara. Na iiwas kami, hindi kami maglalagay ng bise-presidente para mabigay sa kanya yung posisyon na bise-presidente,” he added.

Revillame also shared that he has respectfully declined President Duterte’s offer to run for a senatorial post. Instead, the host reassured that he will continue to provide support to those in need in the best way he can.

He then called for continued cooperation and support and expressed his optimism that as long as there is unity, the country will eventually attain its economic recovery.

“Sabi nila sundin mo yung puso mo, sundin mo yung sarili mo. Kung ano yung nararamdaman mo, yun ang gawin mo. Pero kung makakatulong tayo, sige gusto ka namin makasama,” Revillame said in an interview.

“Ako ho nandito kahit wala akong powers sa pulitika gagawa ako ng paraan makatulong sa ating mga kababayan araw araw sa programang Wowowin Tutok to Win,” he ended in his speech.