  Tuesday Dec, 21 2021 11:35:09 AM

RMFB-12 commander gets special citation from peace council

Peace and Order • 23:30 PM Mon Dec 20, 2021
68
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- The force commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12, Police Colonel Jemuel Siason, received last week  a special commendation from the Regional Peace and Order Council for his law-enforcement feats.

The inter-agency, multi-sector RPOC-12 is chaired by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu.

The Siason-led RMFB-12 had apprehended in recent weeks a number of persons wanted for high-profile crimes, including large-scale trafficking of narcotics and acts of terror.

The unit is operating under the supervision of Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, who is director of the Police Regional Office-12.

Siason received a citation plaque for his accomplishments last December 10 during the RPOC’s meeting in a function facility in this city.

Siason was provincial police director of South Cotabato before he got to the helm of the RMFB-12 not too long ago.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light sends team to help restore power in typhoon hit Cebu

COTABATO CITY -- The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has send Power Restoration Team composed of 10 linemen from...

Grandest Guinakit fluvial parade highlights 2021 Shariff Kabunsuan celebration in BARMM

COTABATO CITY — To highlight the week-long commemoration of Shariff Kabunsuan in the Bangsamoro region, over 200 ornament-clad boats flocked to the...

Landmark river in west coast of Maguindanao

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The mighty Matuber River is a landmark in this coastal municipality. It has picturesque stretches close to...

41 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 20, 2021 (6:00 PM) NINE (9) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FORTY-ONE (41) NEW RECOVERIES NO NEW COVID-19...

Multi-Purpose Learning Center ipinatayo sa Buldon public school

COTABATO CITY - Mahalaga para kay MP Princess Maleiha B. Candao ang edukasyon para sa pag-unlad at pagbabago sa buhay ng mga mahihirap na mga...