RMFB-12 commander gets special citation from peace council

KORONADAL CITY --- The force commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12, Police Colonel Jemuel Siason, received last week a special commendation from the Regional Peace and Order Council for his law-enforcement feats.

The inter-agency, multi-sector RPOC-12 is chaired by Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu.

The Siason-led RMFB-12 had apprehended in recent weeks a number of persons wanted for high-profile crimes, including large-scale trafficking of narcotics and acts of terror.

The unit is operating under the supervision of Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, who is director of the Police Regional Office-12.

Siason received a citation plaque for his accomplishments last December 10 during the RPOC’s meeting in a function facility in this city.

Siason was provincial police director of South Cotabato before he got to the helm of the RMFB-12 not too long ago.