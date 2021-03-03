Roque says AstraZeneca vaccines arriving on March 4

MANILA – The Philippines is scheduled to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines from United Kingdom’s (UK) AstraZeneca on Thursday, Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

“This is to confirm that the initial shipment of Astra Zeneca is set to arrive tomorrow,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

The Philippines was supposed to receive on March 1 around 525,600 doses of Covid-19 shots developed by AstraZeneca under Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility.

However, the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines was delayed due to global supply issues.

In an interview, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go said around 487,000 doses of UK-manufactured vaccine is expected to arrive at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at around 7:30 p.m. of Thursday.

Go said Duterte would lead the turnover rites for AstraZeneca vaccines.

“Sasalubungin po namin ito ni Pangulong Duterte mismo po sa Villamor Air Base. Para naman po makita ng taumbayan na si Pangulong Duterte mismo ay nagtitiwala na ang bakuna lamang po ang tanging susi para makabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay (President Duterte and I will witness the delivery of the vaccines at the Villamor Air Base. This is to show the public that President Duterte believes that the vaccines are key to restore our normal lives),” Go said.