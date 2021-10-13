  Wednesday Oct, 13 2021 06:20:30 PM

Rough-toothed dolphins sighted in SarBay

Local News • 16:45 PM Wed Oct 13, 2021
17
By: 
DENR-12 news release
ROUGH-TOOTHED DOLPHINS

KORONADAL CITY - The Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) has recently recorded the first sighting of Rough-toothed dolphins (Steno bredanensis) in the bay.

During the recent marine mammal monitoring in the protected seascape, the team from PAMO-SBPS, Sarangani Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), local government unit of General Santos City, and DENR-12 sighted a pod with 10-12 individuals of Rough-toothed dolphins feeding on squids at the coastal waters of Glan, Sarangani Province.

This dolphin is fairly large that can be found in deep warm, tropical and subtropical water from the western Pacific to the Mediterranean.

Fish and squid as well as mollusks and cephalopods serve as foods of this dolphin.

Rough-toothed Dolphins’ teeth are sharp and serrated. Their lips, throat and belly are pinky-white.

They have light grey flanks and their back and dorsal fin are much darker grey. They grow up to about 2.5 meters in length and weigh about 150 kilograms. | With reports from PAMO-SBPS

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Rough-toothed dolphins sighted in SarBay

KORONADAL CITY - The Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) has recently recorded the first sighting...

Basilan PPOC wants closure on ambush of poll official 

COTABATO CITY --- The chairperson of Basilan’s provincial peace and order council, Gov. Jim Salliman, reiterated Wednesday his appeal to authorities...

2 soldiers, cop, 2 civilian cohorts face gun theft charges

COTABATO CITY --- The police shall file before weekend criminal cases versus five gunrunners, among them a policeman and two soldiers, caught in...

DENR-12 inks MOA with DepEd-South Cotabato for environmental advocacy

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through DENR Region 12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer...

Kuryente sa ilang lugar sa North Cotabato, balik na

Update mula sa COTELCO as of 6:15 p.m. Nagpapatuloy pa rin ang isinasagawang line inspection para matukoy ang problema at naging dahilan ng...