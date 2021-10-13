Rough-toothed dolphins sighted in SarBay

KORONADAL CITY - The Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) has recently recorded the first sighting of Rough-toothed dolphins (Steno bredanensis) in the bay.

During the recent marine mammal monitoring in the protected seascape, the team from PAMO-SBPS, Sarangani Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), local government unit of General Santos City, and DENR-12 sighted a pod with 10-12 individuals of Rough-toothed dolphins feeding on squids at the coastal waters of Glan, Sarangani Province.

This dolphin is fairly large that can be found in deep warm, tropical and subtropical water from the western Pacific to the Mediterranean.

Fish and squid as well as mollusks and cephalopods serve as foods of this dolphin.

Rough-toothed Dolphins’ teeth are sharp and serrated. Their lips, throat and belly are pinky-white.

They have light grey flanks and their back and dorsal fin are much darker grey. They grow up to about 2.5 meters in length and weigh about 150 kilograms. | With reports from PAMO-SBPS