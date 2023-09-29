RTWPB 12 okays new wager order for Region 12 workers

KORONADAL CITY – The Department of Labor (DOLE) in the Soccsksargen region, through the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-XII), has issued a new wage order granting a P35 increase to workers in the private sector in the region, the DOLE announced today.

RTWPB-12 said “motu proprio” it issued wage hikes to workers in the non-agriculture, agriculture, and service/retail establishments to be given in two tranches. The first tranche is P22 upon the effectivity of the wage law and P13 for the second tranche effective January 1 next year.

After full implementation, the daily minimum wage rates in the Soccsksargen region will be P403 for non-agriculture, and P382 for agriculture, and service/retail.

The Soccsksargen wage board also approved a P500 increase in the daily wages of domestic workers, which would bring their monthly wage to P5,000 in the cities and first-class municipalities and P4,500 in other towns in the region.

The new wage order will be published on September 30, 2023, and shall take effect after 15 days or starting October 16.

The current daily pay of non-agriculture workers is at P368 and P347 for agriculture, Service/Retail Establishments, according to DOLE-12 headed by Regional Director Joel Gonzales.

Region 12 or Soccsksargen region is composed of the cities of General Santos, Kidapawan, Koronadal, and Tacurong, Provinces of (North) Cotabato (except the 63 barangays that are now part of the BARMM), Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat.

As in any wage order, and as provided for in the NWPC Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination, retail/service establishments regularly employing not more than ten (10) workers, and enterprises affected by natural calamities and/or human-induced disasters may apply to the RTWPB for exemption from the wage increase.

Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) are not covered by the minimum wage law pursuant to Republic Act No. 9178 [2002].

The RTWPBs shall undertake information campaigns to ensure compliance and to provide assistance to enterprises in correcting possible wage distortions.

For exemption applications and further clarifications on the wage order, the RTWPBs said DOLE-12 regional and provincial offices are open to entertain inquiries. They may be reached via emails and social media pages.