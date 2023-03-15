Russian couple penalized for Mt. Apo trekking attempt without permits, guide

KIDAPAWAN CITY - the DENR PASu called the attention of the two foreign trekkers who happened to climb Mt. Apo last March 11, 2023 without permit and guide, purposely to remind them of the existing policies of the Protected Area Management Board - No Permit No Climb Policy.

The City Tourism Promotions Office and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Protected Area Management Office would like "to impose the strict implementation of our protocols and policies to ensure a safe and memorable experience for our trekkers."

Everybody is welcome to visit the Mt. Apo Natural Park but we would like to REMIND everyone to do proper research before trekking and adhere to the imposed rules and regulations of our MANP-PAMB trekking policy.