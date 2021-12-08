SAF member, murder suspect killed in Basilan gunfight

COTABATO CITY ---- A member of the police’s elite Special Action Force and a murder suspect were killed while two others were wounded in a brief clash Tuesday in Lamitan City, Basilan.

The SAF team was to serve the long wanted Jerry Harayin a warrant for his arrest in Barangay Baas, Lamitan City but he resisted, provoking a gunfight that triggered panic among villagers.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Wednesday identified the SAF fatality as Cpl. Nizar Alijam.

Another SAF member, Sgt. Sabas Banatao, was wounded in the exchange of gunfire. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Zamboanga City for treatment.

A 15-year-old villager, Hadid Hamdan, was wounded in the ensuing crossfire.

SAF members dispatched to arrest Harayin were forced to neutralize him when he shot a vehicle carrying policemen approaching his hideout in Barangay Baas.

The warrant for Harayin’s arrest was signed by Judge Grace Capacilio Tillah of a Regional Trial Court in nearby Isabela City, Basilan.

Alijam succumbed to multiple bullet wounds in a hospital, according to Ugale.

“The PRO-BAR feels the grief his family feels now. We mourn here too,” Ugale said.

Harayin, who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, died on the spot.

Policemen recovered an M16 rifle beside Harayin’s cadaver that the Lamitan City Police immediately turned over to relatives for proper burial.