  Wednesday May, 11 2022 04:16:12 PM

Salliman reelected, Lamitan’s Furigay awaiting proclamation

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 10:15 AM Tue May 10, 2022
John M. Unson
Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman has been reelected to office. (From Basilan provincial government) 

COTABATO CITY --- Two public officials in Basilan, the re-electionist Gov. Jim Salliman and Vice Mayor Roderick Furigay, candidate for mayor of Lamitan City, are now both awaiting proclamation by the poll body.

As of Tuesday morning, tallies by local poll personnel indicated that the second-termer Salliman already has 93, 381 votes, as against the 63, 422 votes garnered by contender Alfiya Akbar during Monday’s electoral exercise.

In Lamitan City, the mayoral candidate Furigay, a three-termer vice mayor, already has 19,575 votes by past 10:00 p.m. Monday.

His lone rival, Al-Rasheed Sakallahul, only had 1,550 votes by nighttime Monday.

Furigay had served as a three-term mayor of Lamitan City prior to his first election as vice-mayor nine years ago.

Furigay and Salliman are staunch political allies, overtly supporting Malacañang’s separate peace overtures with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front.

They are both actively helping push the socio-economic programs of the MILF-led Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao forward. (John Unson)

 

