Sarangani ARB, ARBO members now NC II holders

MAITUM, Sarangani – About 50 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), household members and members of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) in Maitum, Sarangani Province have earned certificates from Technical Education and Skill Development Authority (TESDA-12).

These are National Certificate in Organic Agriculture Production NC II and Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC I/II.

Kubli Kusin, an ARB with a T’boli heritage and the new PARCCOM chairman, said that earning the Shielded Metal ARC Welding National Certificate can help most of the children of the ARBs find jobs in building construction.

He shared that the experience has helped them boost their confidence because they thought that welding is a difficult job.

“Our IP women felt empowered because they never thought they can also do what men can do and they are even better in welding”, Kusin added.

During the graduation ceremony conducted by the ADMS (Advocate to Develop, Man’s Success) Institute Academy Inc., Ramonito C. Marciano, Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer for Land Tenure Improvement of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Sarangani, inspired the NC holders with the lines “Karunungan isaisip, isapuso at isagawa, tagumpay ay abot-kamay.”

TESDA Provincial Director Dr. Remegias G. Timonio commended the convergent effort of DAR, TESDA, LGU and ADMS Institute Academy Inc. to bring skills training closer to remote communities.

OFW Family Partylist Hon. Alberto “Bobby” Pacquiao lauded the 270 graduates of ADMS, among them are the 50 ARBs/household and ARBO members, for their endurance and diligence despite their difficult circumstances.

He expressed how the said Partylist provide support to the OFWs and their family through scholarship grants, health benefits and other support.

One of the triumphant graduates and Organic Agriculture Production NC II holders, Johnny Cuaresma, the President of Kiayap Malalag Farmers Association expressed his gratitude to DAR because it was through the Department’s initiative that they were linked to the TESDA scholarship.

The ARB Organizations which benefited the scholarship include Upo Valley Farmers Association (UVFA), Kiayap-Malalag Farmers’ Association (KIMAFA) and Malalag-Kiayap Irrigators Association (MKIA).

Maitum Municipal Administrator Ruben Balanag, ADMS President Marisa Dionio, Region 12 OFW Representative Ronald Nuñeza, MARPO Antonette B. Villanueva and OIC MARPO Gregory John Marshall N. Martos also showed their support during the program.

On the part of DAR Sarangani, OIC Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer II, Cenon S. Original said that the education these NC Holders acquired is a great help for them as it enhances their capacity to manage their farm and opens opportunities to earn through non-farm activities, “As they make use of what they have learned this will augment their family income and improve their quality of life”, Original added.