Sarangani residents surrender 97 firearms to Army's 38th IB 

Mindanao Peace Process • 16:15 PM Thu Jul 29, 2021
John M. Unson
The 97 firearms voluntarily turned in by residents of Maitum and neary towns in Sarangani. (Photo from 6th ID)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Soldiers have collected 97 firearms from supporters of the New People’s Army and Dawlah Islamiya in Maitum town and nearby areas in the past three months, a regional Army official said Thursday.

The firearms were voluntarily turned in by owners through the intercession of the Army’s 38th Infantry Battalion and officials of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, according to Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the 6th Infantry Division.

“We are thankful to the owners of the 97 firearms for turning them in to show their support for the government’s disarmament program,” Uy, concurrent commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, said.

The arms cache, consisting of shotguns, vintage World War 2 rifles, M-79 grenade launchers and pistols, is now in the custody of the 38th IB.

Uy said credit for the feat has to go to Lt. Col. Anhouvic Atilano and Col. Eduardo Gubat, commanders of the 38th IB and the 603rd Brigade, respectively.

The firearms surrendered by residents of Maitum and nearby towns in Sarangani were presented by Atilano and Gubat to local executives last weekend, according to Uy. 

 

