Sarangani vlogger faces criminal charges for wildlife hunting, selling

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 is preparing a complaint against a vlogger in Barangay Pangyan of this town for alleged wildlife hunting and selling.

Dr. Rosalinda B. Cortez, CENR Officer of Glan, said the team composed of CENRO Glan and PNP Maritime conducted an operation against the vlogger after receiving reports and a week of surveillance.

She said that a total of 39 caged ready to be sold White-Eared Brown Doves, locally known as “Alimokon,” were seized by the team yesterday (February 13) including those surrendered by some residents upon learning that it is strictly prohibited by law.

Forester Garex Christian Al-ag, chief of the CENRO Glan monitoring and enforcement section, said that they are preparing the complaint against the vlogger of “Alimokon Glan Sarangani Province” Facebook group for violating the Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001 which prohibits the possession and collection of wildlife species without necessary permit from the DENR.

Atty. Felix S. Alicer, regional executive director of DENR-12, commended the strong partnership and prompt action of CENRO Glan and PNP-Maritime Glan headed by PMaj. Andrew S. Banguel, Jr. in saving the wildlife species which are now under the temporary custody of DENR-12 Regional Wildlife Rescue Center for health examination before they will release back to their natural habitat.

“The DENR continues to strengthen its surveillance and monitoring against illegal wildlife trade. We urge the public to report any illicit wildlife activities to help us maintain the balance in our ecosystem,” he said.

Recently, 21 wildlife species were also confiscated by DENR-12 from wild-hunting vloggers in Tampakan, South Cotabato. (With report and photos from DENR-CENRO Glan) | RSCIGM